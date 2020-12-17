VICTORIA -- The B.C. transportation ministry is advising drivers heading to and from the communities of Tofino and Ucluelet that highway closure patterns will change in the new year.

The daytime road closure hours on Highway 4 at Kennedy Hill will shift from the current 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays to 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The change takes effect on Jan. 5.

The province says the road closure window was moved after receiving responses from residents and commercial operators.

The closure window allows for rock blasting as highway improvements in the area continue.

Road closures are expected to persist through spring 2021.