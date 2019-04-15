

Andrew Garland, CTV Vancouver Island





The Kennedy Hill Safety Improvement project is still expected to be complete by the summer of 2020 with a final price tag of $38 million.

A dangerous 1.5-kilometre section of the Pacific Rim Highway along Kennedy Lake is being widened and straightened. It will also include a new rest area.

Daily scheduled traffic stoppages at the Kennedy Hill site seem to be working even though it is delaying drivers from getting to the coast.

“This project was going to have dramatic affect on both communities out there,” says Mike Pearson, District Manager of Transportation for Vancouver Island.

“We are really trying to be proactive in settings those schedules and sticking to them.”

The summer traffic schedule will start June 15 and will be open to drivers from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

It is currently the second-largest transportation project on Vancouver Island, behind the McKenzie interchange project in Saanich.