Juvenile cougar sighted at Outerbridge Park in Saanich
Published Friday, August 3, 2018 10:56AM PDT
Saanich police are warning the public after a cougar was spotted at a popular park Thursday night.
The cougar was seen just before 8 p.m. on the main trail in Outerbridge Park near Blenkinsop Road and Royal Oak Drive.
It's believed to be a juvenile and was described as being grey in colour and only as big as a medium-sized dog, according to police.
The animal was last seen walking away along a secondary trail toward a group of homes.
The BC Conservation Officer Service has been notified of the sighting, Saanich police said.