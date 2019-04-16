

CTV Vancouver Island





Island Health is withdrawing a measles warning for three Victoria locations.

Laboratory reports indicate the patient tested negative for the disease and the Walmart Supercentre on Saanich Road, the Victoria Butterfly Gardens and Selkirk Montessori School are no longer considered exposure sites.

Island Health medical health officer Dr. Dee Hoyano has also rescinded the instruction that unimmunized children at Selkirk Montessori School not attend school for 21 days.

Students at Selkirk Montessori were advised Monday that the younger sibling of a Selkirk student was "very likely to have been exposed" to the highly infectious disease, according to Penny Barner, executive director of the Pacific Montessori Society which operates the school.

"We appreciate the co-operation and assistance of everyone involved, and acknowledge the inconvenience and stress this may have caused for some," Island Health said in a news release.