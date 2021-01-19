Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Coronavirus vaccine tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?
PM warns Canada could impose new COVID-19 travel restrictions without notice
Ontario reports fewer than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, cites technical issue in Toronto
Moderna says possible allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccine under investigation
Hospital fires Ontario nurse who travelled to U.S. for anti-lockdown event
A new COVID-19 challenge: Mutations rise along with cases
Panel: China, WHO should have acted quicker to stop pandemic
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Dubai, party haven amid pandemic, faces its biggest surge
Provinces delaying or revisiting vaccine programs as Pfizer slows dose deliveries
Canadians who have had COVID-19 should still get the vaccine, experts say
Canadians leaving big cities in record numbers: Statistics Canada
World facing 'catastrophic moral failure' on vaccines: WHO chief
Norway reviewing deaths of frail and elderly patients vaccinated against COVID-19
Working from home causing an increase in foot pain, injuries, experts say