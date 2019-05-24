

CTV Vancouver Island





West Shore RCMP arrested a man Thursday for allegedly spray painting a traffic circle at an intersection in Langford.

Officers received a report of vandalism at Peatt Road and Brock Avenue and arrived to find an intoxicated 26-year-old man.

He was arrested on a charge of mischief under $5,000 and was found with several spray cans and stolen items including someone's credit card, wallet and ID, according to police.

They said he was also breaching the conditions of a previous court order. The man remained in police custody Friday while awaiting his court appearance.

“Graffiti defaces public property and has the potential to attract more crime to the area. It costs the city thousands of dollars to clean up and won’t be tolerated,” said West Shore RCMP spokeswoman Const. Nancy Saggar.

“The accused person could be facing both criminal and civil consequences which can include having to pay for the cost of clean-up.”

West Shore RCMP said it has deployed many resources to deter crimes like graffiti, including patrols from specialized units, and is working with bylaw officers to ensure patrols are done where graffiti is present.