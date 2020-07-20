VICTORIA -- ICBC is now allowing customers to reserve in-person appointments for most driver licensing needs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Appointments can be made for licence renewals, knowledge tests, or other in-person transactions.

While drop-in services are still available, ICBC is encouraging British Columbians to book an appointment in order to avoid wait times and to help the corporation continue to follow health guidelines, like physical distancing, inside of its offices.

When booking an appointment, customers can choose which ICBC branch they plan on visiting, and when.

Customers are then asked to arrive 10 minutes before their appointment begins, with all necessary documentation ready.

“The system will offer flexibility for rescheduling and cancelling appointments if needed,” adds ICBC.

Appointments can be reserved online here.

Meanwhile, anyone looking to complete an ICBC transaction that doesn’t require an in-person an appointment can continue to contact the corporation remotely.

“Customers who need to pay a ticket, obtain their driver history/abstract or update their address can continue to do so online or by phone,” said ICBC in a release Monday.

Monday also marks the restart of in-person ICBC road tests for non-commercial drivers, after four months of hiatus.

At the beginning of July, B.C. Attorney General David Eby said that approximately 55,000 road tests had been cancelled due to COVID-19.

At the time, he was unable to estimate how long it would take to work through the backlog.