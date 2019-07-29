

CTV Vancouver Island





A Saanich councillor is mourning her older brother, a pilot who was one of four people killed in a float plane crash north of Port Hardy last week.

Coun. Natalie Chambers confirmed in an emotional Facebook post that her brother Al McBain was killed in the crash on Addenbroke Island Friday.

"I am very extremely devastated and heartbroken to announce the death of my dear brother Al McBain. I love you," wrote Chambers.

McBain has been identified as the pilot of the Seair Seaplanes Cessna 208 Caravan that went down on the island, about 100 kilometres north of Port Hardy. The plane was heading to a fishing lodge on Calvert Island when it crashed.

Four people were killed and five people survived the crash. Of the survivors, two were seriously injured and three were in stable condition.

On the weekend, others took to social media to remember McBain as a passionate, skilled pilot.

"You died doing what you love," wrote Rob Hilditch. "Your skills certainly saved the five survivors. You will be missed greatly."

A friend of McBain's who went to flight school with him said he came from a family of pilots.

"He was a really dedicated pilot, very safe, not taking any risks. I don’t understand what happened in this crash," said Jean-Pierre Riffard. "I'm sure the passengers were in the safest hands possible as he had excellent decision making."

The other passengers killed have not been publicly identified.

Investigators with the Transportation Safety Board arrived at Addenbroke Island Sunday to begin their probe into what caused the crash.