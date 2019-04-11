A Victoria man says he’s a living example of why vaccinations are so important.

Jamie Cormier’s doctors have advised him to stay quarantined inside his home for 21 days. The medically induced house arrest comes after Cormier was potentially exposed to someone with measles in downtown Victoria.

“I’m home right now because I was exposed to the measles virus,” Cormier told CTV News. “Unfortunately, because I’m immunosuppressed because of a liver transplant I had 30 years ago, I’m highly susceptible to this virus.”

The 30 year old was potentially been exposed while at work in Victoria’s downtown core on March 31.

After contacting his local doctors, transplant specialists in Vancouver, and Island Health, it was decided he should cut himself off from public interactions.

Cormier must take anti-rejection drugs to ensure his transplanted liver stays healthy.

Cormier says his physicians have told him his daily pharmaceutical regiment makes it dangerous to have common vaccinations, like those for the measles virus.

Unprotected in a region with six confirmed cases of measles, the Victoria man has remained at home for nearly two weeks. His doctors have told him to stay secluded until April 14 as they watch to see if he shows symptoms of infection.

Cormier says his quarantine is a perfect example of why vaccinations are so important.

“I envy the people who can get vaccinated,” he said. “I would do anything to trade my health with someone who can get vaccinated.”

Amid a growing number of confirmed measles cases on the South Island, the region's chief medical officer is urging any unprotected British Columbians to roll up their sleeves for a measles shot.

According to Dr. Richard Stanwick, individuals with two rounds of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine are 99 per cent protected against the virus. Those vaccinations also mean that anyone exposed to someone with measles is less likely to spread the illness to others.

Shut away from the world, Cormier says he is feeling completely healthy and his doctors don’t believe he’s been infected. While he grapples with boredom, his solitude is necessary to ensure he and others don’t become ill.

For more information on the six confirmed measles cases on Vancouver Island, and where to get vaccinated, to go the Island Health website.