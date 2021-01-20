VICTORIA -- Health officials in British Columbia are expected to announce the latest developments Wednesday in the province’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will announce new COVID-19 cases and related deaths recorded in the province over the past 24 hours.

The announcement is expected in a written statement after 3 p.m.

It follows Tuesday’s announcement of 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island and 465 new cases across the province.

Twelve more people in B.C. died of the virus Tuesday, bringing the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,090.

A total of 1,306 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the Island Health region since the pandemic began.

There are currently 187 active cases in the island region, including 14 people in hospital and five people in critical care, according to Island Health.

Seventeen people have died of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island and 1,095 have recovered since the pandemic began.

Island Health posted the lowest number of new cases of any of B.C.’s five health authorities Tuesday. Vancouver Coastal health reported 83 new cases, Fraser Health added 262 new cases, Interior Health recorded 61 new cases and Northern Health added 32 new cases.

Six new cases were also identified in people who live outside the country.

B.C. health officials have now administered 92,369 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.