VICTORIA -- Search and rescue crews have located a 19-year-old hiker who went missing in the Sooke Hills on Sunday.

Members of the Juan De Fuca Search and Rescue were called just after 3 p.m. to Empress Mountain.

Senior manager Vicki Webber tells CTV News Vancouver Island the hiker was out with a group of friends when he got lost.

“The group split into two small groups and they were just going at different speeds,” said Webber. “He decided to go from one group to the other group to try and get a message to them.”

He left his backpack and cell phone with the first group and ran ahead.

“He didn’t think they were very far ahead but he took a wrong turn and got turned around,” said Webber. “He tried to go off the trail to find his way back, which is certainly not what we recommend.”

Juan de Fuca Search and Rescue members located the hiker just before 5 p.m. on a trail.

“He certainly was not dressed for the weather; he was wearing shorts and T-shirt,” Webber said.

She said the hiker was wet, muddy and had a bunch of scratches, but was otherwise in good condition.