Highway crash causes traffic chaos near Swartz Bay ferry terminal
Emergency crews responding to a single vehicle rollover near the Swartz Bay ferry terminal. June 5, 2018. (Twitter/@TranBCVanIsle)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Tuesday, June 5, 2018 3:34PM PDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 5, 2018 5:34PM PDT
A single-vehicle rollover briefly closed a southbound and northbound lane on the Pat Bay Highway on Tuesday.
The accident happened just south of the Swartz Bay ferry terminal before 3 p.m.
Sidney RCMP responded
Drivers were advised to expect delays on the highway as emergency services worked on the scene.
Single vehicle accident has closed a lane SB and NB on #BCHwy17 just south of the Swartz Bay ferry terminal. Expect local congestion and delays as emergency services complete their work. @BCFerries @DriveBC #yyjtraffic— Van Island District (@TranBCVanIsle) June 5, 2018
All lanes are back open on #bchwy17 near Swartz Bay. Thank you for your patience in letting crews get their jobs done!— Van Island District (@TranBCVanIsle) June 5, 2018