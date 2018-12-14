High winds cause multiple ferry cancellations
BC Ferries vessel Spirit of Vancouver Island passes between Galiano Island and Mayne Island while traveling from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen, B.C., on Friday Aug. 26, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, December 14, 2018 11:58AM PST
High winds along the coast have prompted numerous cancellations on BC Ferries.
The Horseshoe Bay to Nanaimo service has been cancelled up to the 1 p.m. sailings.
Service has also been stopped between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay up until 2 p.m., and from Tsawwassen to Duke Point until at least 12:45.
Service between Comox and Powell River has also been halted because of high winds.