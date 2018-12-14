

The Canadian Press





High winds along the coast have prompted numerous cancellations on BC Ferries.

The Horseshoe Bay to Nanaimo service has been cancelled up to the 1 p.m. sailings.

Service has also been stopped between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay up until 2 p.m., and from Tsawwassen to Duke Point until at least 12:45.

Service between Comox and Powell River has also been halted because of high winds.