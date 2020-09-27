VANCOUVER -- Police in B.C.'s capital say a high-risk sex offender who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been caught.

The Victoria Police Department announced Sunday that West Shore RCMP had arrested Scott Jones, 56, who was wanted Canada-wide for being unlawfully at large.

VicPD thanked members of the public who provided tips and information that helped assist officers in their investigation.

Police initially announced that Jones was missing in a news release late Friday night. They said he had a history of violent sexual offences and was considered a high risk to reoffend.

Victoria police did not say where Jones was located Sunday, referring questions to West Shore RCMP.