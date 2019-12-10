RICHMOND, B.C. -- The world's first all-electric commercial aircraft landed today after a test flight at the Harbour Air Seaplane terminal in Richmond, B.C.

Harbour Air announced in March that it had partnered with engineering firm MagniX in Washington state with the goal of becoming the world's first all-electric airline.

Harbour Air CEO Greg McDougall says in a video statement that he's convinced the future of aviation is electrified and he's proud to be part of the conversion to e-planes.

The test flight was moved up from Wednesday to avoid a change in the weather in the Vancouver area.

The plane is powered by a 750 horsepower electric motor.

Harbour Air covers 12 routes and operates about 30,000 flights a year between Vancouver, Victoria, Seattle and other locations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2019.