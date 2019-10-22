VICTORIA -- Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has passed on an invitation to visit B.C.’s capital city because getting there would mean boarding a fossil fuel-powered ferry, according to city officials.

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps tells CTV Vancouver Island that her council has been told Thunberg will not continue on from Vancouver on Friday to Vancouver Island.

Helps says she was told that the rebuffed appeal came because BC Ferries vessels run on fossil fuels.

“Last week, [Coun.] Ben Isitt contacted a person who is helping with Thunberg’s visit in Canada,” Helps told CTV News. “He said that the absence of a fossil fuel-free option was a major obstacle to visiting the island.”

Isitt, a long time Victoria councillor, was also told that inclement autumn weather makes crossing the Strait of Georgia unreliable.

Despite the concerns from Thunberg’s climate action organization, Fridays For Future, there is a groundswell of support to get the teen activist to Victoria.

The leader of British Columbia's Green party said Tuesday he also invited Thunberg to speak in the provincial legislature.

Former Olympic rower Adam Kreek says he is willing to bring Thunberg to Vancouver Island without burning a drop of fossil fuel.

“I’m throwing my oars in the ring,” Kreek told CTV News. The gold medalist says he would row Thunberg from Vancouver to Victoria in a trip he expects could take just four to eight hours.

“This is the green enclave of Canada. We want her here.”

Kreek told CTV News Thunberg's organization has responded and is considering his offer.

Olympians and Victoria politicians aren’t the only ones hoping Thunberg crosses from Vancouver to Victoria.

In a letter, leaders of Victoria’s Youth Climate Strike BC politely asked the Swedish activist to meet island youngsters.

“We would be happy to arrange meetings for you in Victoria and Saanich, including public engagements if you so wish.”

The letter was a joint venture between the climate group, the City of Victoria and the District of Saanich.

CTV News has reached out to Thunberg’s organization, Fridays For Future, for a response to her invitation to Vancouver Island. At the time of publication, no response had been given.