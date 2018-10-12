

CTV Vancouver Island





A high school was evacuated for about 45 minutes as first responders dealt with a natural gas leak in Colwood.

Colwood Fire Department confirmed its crews were called out for a gas line strike at a construction site on Latoria Road, in the Royal Bay area, Friday morning.

The Sooke School District said nearby Royal Bay Secondary School was evacuated out of precaution.

Officials said the smell of gas was detected in the school after seeping in through a ventilation system, prompting the order.

Mutual aid was called in from neigbouring fire departments including View Royal.