It's been a mild January on the South Island so far this year, but that's all about to change starting this weekend.

Environment Canada says a modified arctic air mass is spreading over most of the province this week and will reach Vancouver Island by Sunday night, bringing a nighttime low of -2 degrees.

The air mass will bring a chance of flurries to the South Island on Sunday, according to Meteorologist Armel Castellan.

"What often happens when you get that push of cold air right to the coast is it will come with a flurry," said Castellan.

Flurries are possible in Victoria, Nanaimo, Comox and the rest of eastern Vancouver Island.

Castellan said there's also a chance that northern locations like Woss, Sayward and Mount Cain could see snow at higher elevations.

The modified arctic air will also plunge temperature on most of the island four to eight degrees colder than normal. In Victoria that'll result in daytime highs of around three degrees.

The cold weather comes after a January that has seen cherry blossoms bloom early in B.C.'s capital.

"We had a January that's about two degrees above normal for Victoria downtown, so it's been relatively warmer than normal," said Castellan.

But Castellan says Vancouver Islanders are in for a blast of winter weather not just Sunday, but all through next week – and more snow could be in store.

"Once the cold is really entrenched later in the week, it's too early to tell, but that's where we might see actual snow falling," he said. "The ingredients are there."