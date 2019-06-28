

Emily Olsen, CTV Vancouver Island





Oh, Canada! The Canada Day long weekend is finally here, and with events happening all over Greater Victoria, narrowing down your plans can be challenging. Here's a list of some of the festivities to help you celebrate our home and native land!

1. Hit the Leg!

Canada Day at the B.C. Legislature grounds is always a huge party. Food, music, free downtown parking… what more could you ask for? Take part in the “Living Flag” this year by picking up a t-shirt at noon. The city tweeted out a list of performances and events happening at the mainstage that include an Indigenous blessing, Lekwungen dancers and local bands and artists. The headliner this year is Edmonton “indie-genous” rock group Nȇhiyawak, which showcases a unique combination of storytelling and music.

And of course, the event goes out with a bang. Fireworks are scheduled for 10:20 p.m. and the legislature grounds and Inner Harbour are the perfect spot to sit and watch them. As the biggest event in the region, it is estimated to have around 50,000 people coming down to celebrate.

2. A Gorge-ous day for a picnic!

The Gorge is celebrating its annual Canada Day Picnic for the 20th year. Enjoy bites from 28 food vendors, a pancake breakfast and traditional strawberry tea in the beautiful scenery of the Gorge Waterway Park. Gorge Road will be blocked off to traffic and the morning starts with a 9 a.m. family parade, complete with kids on decorated bicycles. The day is full of fun and games. Kids can play soccer and street hockey, while parents enjoy performances from Theatre SKAM, Morris dancers, buskers and members from the Victoria Conservatory of Music.

If that isn’t enough, there is also an entire car show featuring electric cars this year. Shop at booths from local artists and vendors while you enjoy the sunshine by the water. Festivities start at 8:30 a.m.

3. A historic tribute at Fort Rodd Hill

Enjoy a piece of cake and tour buildings from our nation’s history. The historic sites are boasting an enormous birthday cake to share with guests. Explore the 155-year-old Fisgard Lighthouse with free admission for the day. You can wander through the buildings and join the celebrations from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

4. Sidney Days

The three-day celebration in Sidney begins on Saturday with guests dressed in Canada’s best at Diner en Rouge. Sunday brings a street festival with food trucks, musical performances and fireworks at 10:15 p.m. But on Canada’s birthday, community members can celebrate with a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m., followed by a parade and festivities at both Beacon Hill Park and Iroquois Park. You can watch competitors at Beacon Hill Park hurry to build and then race boats from noon until 5 p.m. Admission is free.

5. A Butchart Gardens party

Butchart Gardens may not be hosting a Canada Day event, but for eager beavers, it is showcasing fireworks on Saturday night. The Night Illuminations display and musical performances will end this Saturday with a spectacular show of pyrotechnics at 10:15 p.m. The fireworks displays will continue every Saturday night this summer.