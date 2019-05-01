Firefighters save home in Saanich blaze
Saanich fire crews battled a blaze on Sims Avenue on May 1, 2019. (CTV Vancouver Island)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Wednesday, May 1, 2019 5:00PM PDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 1, 2019 6:53PM PDT
Saanich firefighters have saved a home from total destruction after a fire broke out Wednesday afternoon.
While crews managed to extinguish the blaze, it wasn't before the flames had spread to the attic of the Sims Avenue home, causing extensive damage.
The cause of the blaze is still under investigation but officials say it started at the back of the property.
Damage is estimated at $100,000.