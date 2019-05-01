

Saanich firefighters have saved a home from total destruction after a fire broke out Wednesday afternoon.

While crews managed to extinguish the blaze, it wasn't before the flames had spread to the attic of the Sims Avenue home, causing extensive damage.

#Workingfire @SaanichFire @Local967

At an active structure fire

200 block Sims Ave

Strong #leadership and smart fire tactics saved this structure

Solid work “C” Platoon ���� pic.twitter.com/GjcDssKVXt — Dan Wood (@firechiefwood) May 1, 2019

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation but officials say it started at the back of the property.

Damage is estimated at $100,000.