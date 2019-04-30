

Firefighters from across British Columbia will continue training in Saanich Tuesday as part of a four-day course that teaches ground survival.

They'll be using a mobile training trailer from the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF), and taught by firefighters visiting from New York, California, and Wisconsin.

Participants are run through a series of scenarios using props.

The life-saving training gives firefighters the skills to survive if they are ever caught in a situation where they get lost, confused, injured, trapped, or have low air supply.

Firefighters from Sooke, Oak Bay, Campbell River, Dawson's Creek, Yellow Knife, Ferine, CFB Esquimalt, Nanaimo, Langford, and Langley are planning on attending the training.