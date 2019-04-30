Life-saving training for firefighters held in Saanich
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Tuesday, April 30, 2019 10:10AM PDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 30, 2019 1:49PM PDT
Firefighters from across British Columbia will continue training in Saanich Tuesday as part of a four-day course that teaches ground survival.
They'll be using a mobile training trailer from the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF), and taught by firefighters visiting from New York, California, and Wisconsin.
Participants are run through a series of scenarios using props.
The life-saving training gives firefighters the skills to survive if they are ever caught in a situation where they get lost, confused, injured, trapped, or have low air supply.
Firefighters from Sooke, Oak Bay, Campbell River, Dawson's Creek, Yellow Knife, Ferine, CFB Esquimalt, Nanaimo, Langford, and Langley are planning on attending the training.