

The Canadian Press





Reservations are now open for campers hoping to book spots in federal parks in British Columbia for the 2019 season.

Parks Canada's reservation system opened yesterday for Fort Langley and Fort Rodd Hill national historic sites, as well as Gulf Islands National Park.

Reservations for some other locations will open in the coming days, including Pacific Rim National Park Reserve and its popular West Coast Trail on Monday.

Kootenay and Yoho national parks open one week from today.

The provincial BC Parks system accepts reservations on a rolling basis, which means campers can book up to four months in advance.