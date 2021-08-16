VICTORIA -- The Strathcona Regional District has lifted an evacuation alert on Sonora Island now that a wildfire burning on the island, just northeast of Campbell River, is considered "under control."

On Sunday, the Strathcona Regional District (SRD) said the Owen Bay wildfire was contained, though firefighting efforts were still underway.

"The fire has received sufficient suppression action to ensure no further spread of the fire," said the SRD on Sunday.

"Over the coming days, BC Wildfire Service crews will continue to work on this fire but residents should be aware that this continues to be an active wildfire and will still see fire activity within the perimeter of the fire," said the SRD.

The Owen Bay wildfire was discovered on Thursday. An evacuation alert was posted for 43 homes on Friday, before it was lifted Sunday evening.

On Sunday, 14 firefighters remained at the wildfire to maintain the fire's perimeter and extinguish flames, according to the regional district.

Meanwhile, a roughly 32-hectare wildfire burning north of Duncan is also considered "under control" by the BC Wildfire Service Monday.

An evacuation order that was issued for one home in the region was downgraded to an evacuation alert by the Cowichan Valley Regional District on Saturday, though the local state of emergency remains in effect.