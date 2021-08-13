VICTORIA -- Residents and tourists on one of British Columbia’s Discovery Islands are under an evacuation alert as a raging wildfire threatens homes on Sonora Island.

The Strathcona Regional District issued the evacuation alert just before midnight Thursday, warning people in the Owen Bay region of the island to be ready to flee at a moment’s notice.

“When an evacuation alert is issued, this is the time to get prepared to leave your home on short notice,” the regional district said in the alert. “Get your grab-and-go bags ready (which should include several days of clothing, toiletries and medications), your emergency plan, copies of important documents and important mementos.”

Provincial wildfire personnel are on scene and working with local firefighters to tackle the two-hectare blaze, according to the district.

Authorities are also asking tourists to avoid coming to the area, which is only accessible by boat or float plane, so that vehicles can remain available to officials and to residents in the event they are needed to evacuate.

Strathcona Regional District director Jim Abram says there are approximately 30 homes in the area affected by the evacuation alert.

The area is also home to the Sonora Resort wilderness retreat, which Abram said could be threatened if the winds shift.

The alert currently applies to the area south of Hyacinth Lake and Dorr Lake.

Owen Bay is approximately 30 kilometres north of Campbell River.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.