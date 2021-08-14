VANCOUVER -- A single property near Duncan that was ordered to evacuate due to a nearby wildfire is no longer under an evacuation order, according to the Cowichan Valley Regional District.

The district lifted the order for 7990 Mount Prevost Rd. on Friday, replacing it with an evacuation alert.

The district has also left in place a state of local emergency that was issued for the area near the Copper Canyon wildfire, which sparked on Aug. 5 and grew to 32 hectares, but has been classified by the BC Wildfire Service as "being held" since Monday.

The CVRD said in a news release Friday that smoke is still coming off the fire, but firefighters have extinguished 100 to 200 feet around the entire perimeter of the blaze.

The resources fighting the fire have not changed since earlier in the week, according to the district.

As of Tuesday, there were 48 firefighters, one firefighting helicopter, four water tenders and a "parattack" crew – firefighters who parachute to hard-to-reach fire zones – working to extinguish the blaze.