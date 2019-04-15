Esquimalt councillors are set to hear findings on the town's healthcare needs as it grapples with a significant lack of family physicians in the community.

The Pepler Group consulting firm will make its presentation in council chambers Monday night.

Esquimalt's mayor says the city knows anecdotally there are concerns with access to care, but this research will offer data to back it up.

"This is a very important first piece of information," says Barb Desjardins.

She also anticipates recommendations for next steps, she said.

The Pepler Group was hired in January, after the closure of the Esquimalt Treatment Centre due to retirement.

Desjardins told CTV News the Fraternal Order of Eagles paid for the consulting work, recognizing the community needed to better understand its healthcare needs.

There is currently one full-time and one part-time family physician operating within the township's boundaries.