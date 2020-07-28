VICTORIA -- A popular charity food festival in Esquimalt is taking a hiatus this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organizers of Esquimalt Ribfest say the summer barbecue event that was scheduled for Sept. 11 to Sept. 13 in Bullen Park has been cancelled.

The event regularly features barbecue fare, beer and live music. It's also a major fundraiser for local charities, including the Esquimalt Firefighters Charitable Foundation.

In its seven-year existence, Esquimalt Ribfest has raised more than $500,000 for the community, according to organizers.

In a statement Tuesday, Ribfest chair Tom Woods says organizers held off cancelling the event until it was obvious the festival could not go ahead in light of COVID-19.

Organizers are still accepting donations for those wishing to help local charities despite the cancellation.

Those wishing to donate to the Esquimalt Firefighters Charitable Foundation can do so here.

Woods says Esquimalt Ribfest will be back for its "best year ever" in 2021.

http://esquimaltfirefighters.ca/donate/