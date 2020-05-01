VICTORIA -- An apartment fire in Esquimalt sent a man to hospital for smoke inhalation Thursday evening.

The fire broke out on the top floor of the three-storey building at approximately 7 p.m.

The Esquimalt Fire Department and Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt fire department responded within minutes and found heavy smoke coming from the top floor of the building upon arrival.

Gaining access to the third floor suite from the balcony, firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly.

The suite’s occupant, who was inside at the time of the fire, was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation as a precaution.

According to the Esquimalt Fire Department, there was extensive smoke damage to the unit as well as to other suites on the same side of the building. The unit below suffered water damage.

Of the building’s eleven units, four were deemed uninhabitable. Residents of the remaining seven units were able to return home for the night.

Members of Esquimalt emergency social services were on scene providing care to those affected by the fire.

Fire crews remained for several hours after the flames were doused as a precaution.

The cause of the fire is being investigated but is not considered suspicious.