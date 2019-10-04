

The Canadian Press





VICTORIA -- Green Party Leader Elizabeth May is having a busy day around her riding Friday with an early news conference and two all-candidates debates, including one on Saturna Island and the other in North Saanich.

During her announcement Friday morning, May said billions of trees must be planted across the country in order to fight climate change.

She says if her party forms government it will plant 10 billion trees over 30 years to reduce carbon and reclaim land lost to wildfires across the country.

She couldn't immediately say how much the tree planting campaign would cost, but believes funds set aside for the Trans Mountain pipeline project would help finance it.