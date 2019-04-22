For a rainy day, Clover Point in Victoria was unusually crowed on Easter Monday as the Surfrider Foundation along with dozens of volunteers held their annual pop-up clean-up.

The event was held over the noon hour, when around 65 people flooded the beach collecting everything from discarded cigarette butts to micro plastics and even a big plastic industrial drum.

Chris-Ann Lake of the Victoria Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation estimated that the small army of dedicated volunteers would collect a couple hundred pounds of garbage.

"You have to look beyond what you see," said Lake. "Of course what we see every day is beautiful and gorgeous but you take two steps and you look down and you might see half a dozen cigarette butts."

She went on to say that any contaminates that can leach into waterways can make their way into the ocean, and also disrupt marine food sources.

The group's main goal is to bring attention to marine pollution issues.

Every month Surfrider does a different clean-up on a different beach around Victoria.

Last year the group removed nearly 1,200 pounds of garbage from local shores.

The Surfrider Foundation was originally formed over 25 years ago in California and has grown into a global organization.