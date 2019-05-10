

CTV Vancouver Island





A block of downtown Victoria will be closed to traffic for three days next week.

The 900-block of Johnson Street between Quadra Street and Vancouver Street will be shut down May 13 to 15 as construction crews remove a tower crane.

Vehicles will be prohibited from the area from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday; from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday; and from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Access to businesses and homes will be permitted and the north sidewalk will stay open to pedestrians throughout the closures.

Transit buses will be re-routed around the area.

People are advised to be cautious when travelling near the construction zone.

The City of Victoria says that if the disassembly work is delayed by weather or mechanical issues, the work could extend into Thursday.