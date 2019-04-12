

CTV Vancouver Island





A man's death in Saanich has been deemed not suspicious by police.

Investigators were in the Gordon Head area Thursday afternoon where the man's body was discovered.

Police were called to the 4200-block of Gordon Head Road at Arbutus Cove Lane Thursday for a report of a man who was not responsive nor breathing.

BC Ambulance responded to the call and determined the man was dead.

Saanich police detectives and members of the forensic identification team attended the scene, as did the BC Coroners Service.

The man has been identified and his family has been notified of his death.