LAKE COWICHAN - Cowichan Search and Rescue teams were searching the Lake Cowichan area Monday for a senior who hasn't been seen for four days.

The missing man, Colin Court, 70, was last seen by family members as he was planning to go out on a fishing trip Friday morning near Shaw Creek but failed to return.

The next day, RCMP and Cowichan SAR were informed of Court's disappearance, and search and rescue crews launched extensive searches around the Lake Cowichan area over the weekend.

"Our team searched hard into the night and again on Sunday," said Cowichan SAR president Jamie Tudway-Cains.

Despite search efforts, Court remained missing Sunday evening and crews returned to the search Monday morning.

According to family members, Colin celebrated his 70th birthday on Thursday before his disappearance. Family say he is a seasoned fly fisherman with experience fishing in a range of weather conditions.