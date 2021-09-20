COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update after cases surge

Victoria -

British Columbia health officials will provide an update Monday on the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths recorded over the weekend.

The update is expected to come in a written statement after 2 p.m.

It will be the first update from the health ministry since Friday, when officials identified a record-breaking 102 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region.

The cases were among 768 new cases confirmed across the province Friday, with the island region's new case total surpassing Vancouver Coastal Health's total of 83 new cases.

As of Friday, there were 6,031 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 700 active cases in the Vancouver Island region.

Island Health identified the locations of 619 active cases Friday, including 309 in the South Island, 249 in the Central Island and 61 in the North Island.

There are currently 33 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 13 patients in critical care.

Health officials said 11 deaths related to COVID-19 were confirmed Friday, including two deaths in the Fraser Health region, four identified in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and five reported in the Interior Health region.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 1,888 COVID-19 deaths in B.C., including 58 in the Island Health region.

On Sunday, Island Health declared a new COVID-19 outbreak at a Victoria care home.

Two cases of the coronavirus have been detected at the Victoria Chinatown Care Centre.

All 31 residents of the home are now being tested for COVID-19, as are staff members, the health authority said.

The outbreak is currently the only active outbreak of COVID-19 in a care home on Vancouver Island.

The last health-care outbreak on the island was at Sunset Lodge long-term care home in Victoria. It ended on Friday, after infecting 21 residents and 15 staff members, killing six residents.

Approximately 86.5 per cent of eligible British Columbians have now received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 79.8 per cent of people aged 12 and older have received two doses.

The province has administered 7,675,294 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since it began its immunizing campaign in December.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.