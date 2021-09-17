COVID-19 outbreak at Victoria-area care home declared over

Victoria -

On Friday morning, Island Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a South Island care home over.

The outbreak, located at the Sunset Lodge long-term care home in Victoria, was first declared on Aug. 27.

Over the course of the outbreak, 21 residents and 15 staff members tested positive for the disease. Of that total, six residents died of the illness.

"Island Health extends our deepest condolences to the family, friends and care staff of those who passed away," said the health authority in a statement Friday.

Island Health says that recent follow-up testing found that all residents and staff members have tested negative for COVID-19.

Starting Friday, some restrictions that were in place will be lifted at the care home.

Residents can once again move around freely in the care home, and social visits have resumed for residents on the first and second floors.

Starting Monday, social visits will resume for residents on the third floor, and admissions and transfers will restart at the facility.

Island Health is crediting the staff at Sunset Lodge, which is owned and operated by the Salvation Army, with working hard to curb the outbreak.

"The team at Sunset Lodge is to be commended for their exceptional work managing a challenging and complex outbreak, and continuing to provide high quality, compassionate care throughout," said the health authority.

"Upon declaring the outbreak, Island Health took immediate action to support Sunset Lodge in its response to protect the health of all residents and staff."