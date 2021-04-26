VICTORIA -- British Columbia’s top health officials will return to the podium Monday for a live update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will discuss new cases, deaths and vaccine updates recorded over the weekend.

CTV News Vancouver Island will stream the announcement LIVE @ 3 p.m.

The news conference follows Friday’s announcement that 1,001 new COVID-19 cases were identified in B.C., including 26 in the Vancouver Island region.

Officials have now recorded 4,458 cases of COVID-19 in the island region since the pandemic began.

Four more people in B.C died from the disease Friday, bringing B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,554.

None of the deaths announced Friday were in the island region, where 34 people have died during the pandemic.

There were 354 active cases of the virus in the Vancouver Island region Friday, including 30 people in hospital and two more in critical care.

Island Health identified the locations of 301 active cases Friday, including 190 in the South Island, 79 in the Central Island and 32 in the North Island.

B.C. has now administered 1,542,066 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 88,663 second doses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.