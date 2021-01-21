VICTORIA -- Health officials in British Columbia are expected to announce the latest developments Thursday in the province’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will announce new COVID-19 cases and related deaths recorded in the province over the past 24 hours.

The update is expected in a written statement after 3 p.m. The regularly scheduled live update on Thursday afternoon has been postponed until Friday, when B.C. Premier John Horgan will join Henry and Dix.

Today's announcement follows Wednesday’s update, which identified 32 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region.

The new cases were among 500 cases discovered across B.C.

Fourteen more people in B.C. died of the disease Wednesday, bringing the provincial death toll to 1,104.

There were 183 active COVID-19 cases in the island region Wednesday, including 15 people in hospital and seven in critical care.

A total of 1,338 COVID-19 cases have now been recorded in the island region since the pandemic began. Seventeen people have died in Island Health over that same period and 1,127 have recovered.

Henry and Dix said Wednesday that 98,125 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the province.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates