COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: B.C. health ministry to provide update on weekend cases

Victoria -

Health officials will provide an update Monday on the latest cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region.

The update, which is expected to come in a written statement after 2 p.m., will cover new cases, deaths and vaccinations recorded over the weekend.

The update follows Friday’s announcement that 57 new COVID-19 cases were discovered in the Vancouver Island region. The new cases were among 743 cases found across the province.

Seven deaths related to COVID-19 were reported across B.C. on Friday, including one death in the Island Health region.

Since the pandemic began, 1,922 people in B.C. have died of COVID-19. Sixty deaths have been recorded in the Vancouver Island region.

There are now 5,979 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 660 active cases in the island region, according to the health ministry.

Island Health identified the locations of 535 active cases Friday, including 318 in the South Island, 176 in the Central Island and 41 in the North Island.

Thirty-three people are currently in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 in the Island Health region, including 21 people in critical care, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

There are currently 21 active COVID-19 outbreaks at health-care facilities across British Columbia, including one outbreak at a Victoria long-term care home.

Meanwhile, there are 10 COVID-19 clusters in Vancouver Island schools as of Monday morning.

Approximately 87.5 per cent of British Columbians aged 12 and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 80 per cent have received two doses.

In total, the province has administered 7,771,314 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since it began its immunization campaign in December.

