The BC Coroners Service says it is investigating the discovery of human remains found in the Tofino area.

The discovery was made Wednesday.

It's unclear exactly where the remains were found, but the coroner said they were discovered in the water.

A coroner will use forensic testing to determine the deceased person's identity.

The discovery comes more than a month after a boat carrying five men went down off the coast of Tofino. One man was rescued and the other swam to shore in the hours after it happened, but the remaining three men were never found.

RCMP and the BC Coroner's Service says it's too soon to tell whether the remains found Wednesday are those of one of the missing fishermen.