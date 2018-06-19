

CTV Vancouver Island





Investigators say they've recovered a boat that capsized off the coast of western Vancouver Island last week, but three men who were in it have yet to be found.

The boat was carrying five First Nations fishermen when it went down early Friday off the coast of Tofino. One man was rescued and the other swam to shore in the hours after it happened, but a search is ongoing for the remaining three.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre scaled back search efforts after an 18-hour search of the area and handed the case to Tofino RCMP.

A large contingent of volunteers from the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation, which the fishermen belong to, kept up their efforts to find the missing men over the weekend.

On Tuesday, Tofino RCMP announced a marine unit found the submerged tin boat near Duffin Passage, just west of Tofino.

The boat has been surfaced and will be closely inspected for clues as to what caused the incident.

The RCMP says that strong currents in the area have hampered search efforts, but the file remains under investigation.