There were no injuries, but dozens of bags of chips went up in flames after a Lay's delivery truck caught fire in Langford Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to the Millstream overpass in Langford at around 6:15 a.m. after flames started shooting from the truck's cargo area.

The driver attempted to use an extinguisher to put out the fire himself, but it rapidly grew as chips and cardboard boxes fuelled the flames.

"They are flammable and when you get that sort of material in the back that's all there together, it adds fuel to the fire," said Langford Fire Chief Chris Aubrey.

The driver of the truck was uninjured and the cab was protected from the fire, Mounties said.

Firefighters arrived within minutes and made quick work of the blaze, which police say is not suspicious.

Investigators are waiting for the truck to cool down before they inspect it, and say they're working with the truck's driver and the company that owns it to see what kind of ignition sources may have contributed.

The blaze briefly halted traffic in the area until the scene was cleared at around 7:40 a.m., Langford Fire said.