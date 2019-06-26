

Wells Gaetz, CTV Vancouver Island





A driver escaped without injuries after a small car drove into the McDonald's on Saanich Road Wednesday.

An elderly man was driving through the parking lot when one of his front tires hit a curb, according to officials.

The driver, possibly mistaking the gas pedal as the brake, accelerated and bounced off of another curb and tree in the parking lot.

The car continued, hitting a metal post and shattering glass panels that surrounded the outdoor patio area before plowing into the building.

Saanich police, fire and ambulance all attended the scene.

Fortunately there was nobody in the path of the car as it moved through the parking lot and into the building.

The driver was not injured but was taken to hospital to be looked over.

The front end of the car sustained extensive damage. There was some damage to the outside of the restaurant but it remained open during the ordeal.

No one inside the McDonald's was injured either but crews said it could have been a lot worse if people were sitting on the outside benches.

There's no word on whether charges will be recommended. Saanich Police continue to investigate.