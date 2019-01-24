

A woman was taken to hospital Thursday afternoon after her car went off road and struck a telephone pole on Gorge Road.

Officials on scene say the vehicle was travelling south when it hit the pole.

The driver is said to be in stable condition.

One lane was closed for a short time and traffic was rerouted around the accident.

The cause is under investigation, but officials say it may involve a medical incident.

A tow truck was called in to remove the vehicle.