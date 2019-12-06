VICTORIA -- A group of civilians followed and eventually detained a man who allegedly stabbed a woman in downtown Victoria Thursday night.

Police say the woman was found with serious but non-life threatening injuries at around 9:30 p.m. at the coroner of Douglas Street and Princess Avenue.

According to investigators, a group of civilians who witnessed the attack followed the male suspect to the 1900-block of Store Street.

The group then detained the man and called police.

“The bystanders played a huge role in this," said Cst. Matt Rutherford of the Victoria police. "They followed the suspect and were able to safely take him into custody a short time later.”

Police do not recommend the public step in during situations like stabbings, but have thanked this group for helping take down the suspect.

Victoria police quickly took the man into custody and have recommended several charges, including assault with a weapon.

Police say the man who was taken into custody is known to law enforcement in the region.