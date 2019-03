CTV Vancouver Island





A vessel was destroyed when a boathouse caught fire at the Cedar Grove Marina in Sidney, just south of the Swartz Bay Ferry Terminal.

Multiple fire vehicles and fire boats were dispatched to the marina for reports of the blaze Friday afternoon.

A civilian who attempted to help suffered smoke inhalation, according to Sidney's fire chief.

The Coast Guard and members of North Saanich Fire Department were also called in to provide assistance.

A 26-foot pleasure craft was destroyed and the boathouse was a write-off, fire officials said.

After the blaze was extinguished, protective booms were placed around the marina to protect the surrounding environment from possible fuel leaks.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.