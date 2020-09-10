VICTORIA -- The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) is warning passengers of a recent flight to Victoria that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 after at least one case was linked to the flight.

The affected flight was coming from Toronto to Victoria on Saturday, Sept. 5.

Passengers aboard Air Canada flight 195 are being asked to monitor for symptoms. Passengers seated in rows one to four are at a higher risk of exposure, according to the BCCDC.

Anyone who was on the flight is asked to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days.

The BC Centre for Disease Control is regularly updating its list of possible COVID-19 exposure events on its website here.

On Thursday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry encouraged all British Columbians to check the BCCDC website and their local health authority webpage for possible COVID-19 exposure events in their community.