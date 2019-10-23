

Adam Chan, CTV Vancouver Island





VICTORIA -- Passengers looking to enjoy a glass of beer or wine with a meal aboard BC Ferries' most popular route will be able to Thursday.

According to BC Ferries, starting at 11 a.m. passengers will be able to purchase a single glass of beer or wine from the Pacific Buffet while sailing from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen.

The service will first be introduced on a one-year trial basis, with only three vessels offering alcoholic drinks: the Spirit of Vancouver Island, Spirit of British Columbia and Coastal Celebration.

Following the one-year trial period, BC Ferries will review customer and employee feedback and total revenue numbers to see how it should proceed.

"Many of our customers have said they would like to have a glass of wine or beer with their meal while sailing with us," said Melanie Lucia, executive director of catering and terminal operations for BC Ferries last month.

"We look for ways to enhance the customer experience and are pleased to now offer these beverages in the Pacific Buffet."

The alcoholic beverages can only be purchased by Pacific Buffet patrons who are 19 years of age or older. However, hungry diners under the age of 19 are still welcome to dine in the buffet.

Elsewhere, alcoholic beverages are already available on northern BC Ferries routes, like ones that service Port Hardy, Prince Rupert, Haida Gwaii and the Central Coast.