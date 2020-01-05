VANCOUVER -- BC Ferries cancelled several sailings between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland Sunday afternoon, citing adverse weather.

The provincial ferry operator cancelled the 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. sailings departing Swartz Bay for Tsawwassen, as well as the 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. sailings travelling the opposite direction.

The company also said it had added four sailings to assist with heavy traffic at each terminal. Ships were scheduled to depart Swartz Bay at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and to depart Tsawwassen at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. The vessel Coastal Celebration was operating on a modified schedule to help facilitate the additional departures.

The cancellations came at a time when skies over Metro Vancouver were largely clear Sunday afternoon.

There were no active Environment Canada weather warnings for Vancouver Island or Metro Vancouver as of 2 p.m. Sunday, though wind speeds of 58 km/h, with gusts up to 69 km/h, were recorded at Vancouver International Airport at that time.

BC Ferries spokesperson Tessa Humphries said wind was the reason for the cancellations, saying not only the speed, but also the direction of the winds posed safety risks.

Customers with reservations on cancelled sailings are notified by email that their booking has been cancelled and their reservation fees are refunded, BC Ferries said.

The company apologized to customers for the inconvenience, saying it doesn't take the decision to cancel sailings lightly.

"The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us," BC Ferries said. "We will resume service as soon as it is safe to do so."