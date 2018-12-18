

The Canadian Press





RCMP in Nanaimo say the holiday season appears to bring out the worst in some criminals in the Harbour City.

A news release from the detachment says several cars have been broken into over the last three weeks, and crooks have made off with numerous bags of recently purchased Christmas gifts.

There has also been a spate of holiday ornament thefts or attempted thefts with thieves targeting Christmas lights and lawn displays.

That includes an inflatable helicopter stolen earlier this month and a metre-high moose described as a standard Canadian moose, just shorter.

Police also report arresting a handful of what they call grinches, noting a suspect accused of stealing a sleeping bag from a sporting goods store was arrested the next day when he returned to the store, posed for a picture with Santa and was recognized by sharp-eyed store staff.