Mounties in Nanaimo are sounding the alarm following a rash of holiday break-and-enters in the city.

In the first two weeks of December, police received 32 reports of break-ins compared to 20 in the same period last year.

The most recent one happened noon Monday at a home in Asteria Place, resulting in the arrest of a 31-year-old woman.

Police were called to the home after a resident found the woman inside and trying to leave with his laptop.

The woman fled but was found a short distance away by police, who recovered the laptop and other items stolen from a nearby grocery store.

The woman was charged with break and enter and theft and will appear in court in late January 2019.

Police say most of the break-ins occurred during the day, and a number of them have involved rear windows being pried open using tools from backyard sheds.

"Preferred items being taken include: small electronics, cash, jewellery, wallets, passports, alcohol, and in some cases collectible coin sets and bikes," RCMP said in a news release. In one case, thieves made off with wrapped Christmas gifts.

Police are asking homeowners to take steps to protect themselves from Christmas Grinches, like keeping valuables out of sight, locking all windows and doors, installing an alarm system, engraving valuables and starting a Block Watch.

"Lastly, all suspicious activity, involving people, vehicles or prowlers must be reported to the police," said Const. Gary O'Brien. "If individuals are targeting your neighbourhood, chances are they have hit others too. The sooner they are stopped the safer we will all be."

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to call RCMP at 250-754-2345 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.